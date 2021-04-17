Antionetta Elizabeth Oliver 1950-2021 On Monday, February 8, 2021, Antionetta Elizabeth Oliver (aka Toni), loving mother of three children, was carried by the angels to Heaven at the age of 70. Toni was born in Montgomery, Alabama on August 15, 1950. She graduated from Booker T. Washington high school near the top of her class with honors and received her bachelor's degree in education with honors from the Alabama State University in 1972. Toni received her Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Health Care Management from Regis University in 2006, where she graduated with honors and became a member of the Alpha Sigma Nu Honor Society. Toni was married to L. D. Oliver, Jr (initials only) for 13 years, who retired a Major from the United States Air Force. Toni was dedicated to her children, Lamont, Leandre and LeNitra, as a stay-at-home mother for the first few years of their lives. After divorce, as a single mother, she proudly raised a small business owner/high school football coach, electrical engineer, and acute-care pharmacist who all adore her as their number one mom. From there Toni began her career in Wyoming, working initially with the Wyoming Liquor Commission, then to federal service with the United States Postal Service and finally the Veterans Administration. She was known for being detail-oriented in her work and highly precise with numbers. Toni retired in 2019 after over 25 years of service with the federal government. Toni was a civil rights warrior and even walked during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Toni always had a heart for service and caring for others. She was active with Stonecroft Ministries in the Cheyenne After 5 Club and Bible study group, Second Baptist Church (where she was a Sunday school teacher), Love and Charity Club (who sponsors the annual Cheyenne MLK, Jr walk), Blacks in Government, National Council of Negro Women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc, the NAACP and Habitat for Humanity. Toni loved reading and passed her love of reading down through the generations. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing and good music. She was known for "adopting" any neighborhood child in need and assisting them in their growth and mentoring them to be their best selves. Following in the leading of her grandmother, Mrs. Lessie Bea, with whom she shared a close bond, Toni believed strongly in social justice, doing what was right, telling the truth, and fighting vigorously for her beliefs. If any person was in need, she could be counted on to offer support and words of encouragement. God loved Toni so much, He couldn't live without her another day. Antionetta has gone to join her grandmother Lessie Bea Gaston, her uncle Sylvester, her father Elijah and so many beautiful mentors of faith. She is survived by her mother Ruby Lee, aunt Johnnie Marie, sister Theresa, brother Clifford Tyrone, and other siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Her legacy lives on in her oldest son, Lamont (wife Charlene), and his children, Demetrius, Keisha, Khalil and Luca; second oldest son, Leandre, and his children, Keenan, Elisabeth, and Isaiah; and her daughter, LeNitra. Toni had a sharp mind and wit, with a good sense of humor. One of the last things she said was, "We ride together, we die together. Bad boys for life." We are still riding for you, mom. We'll see you on the other side. Toni's funeral will be May 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, located at 2403 Snyder Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. An Angel Wall visitation will take place on May 1st, Saturday, at 10:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, located at 2501 Seymour Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. To donate to her namesake scholarship fund (https://www.gofundme.com/legacy-scholarship-in-memory-antionetta-e-oliver) and see her full biography, please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/mesa-az/antionetta-oliver-10051515.