Carol Ann (Renqist) Olson 1944-2021 Carol Ann Olson (76) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on February 24, 2021. Carol was born August 06, 1944 and grew up in Poplar, Wisconsin where she met the love of her life Donald Olson. Together they raised 4 children. In 1992 Don and Carol moved to Cheyenne. Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, volunteering at CRMC Pink Boutique, shopping and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Carol is survived by her sister Barbara Luskey, Children Dwayne (Michelle), Charlotte (Doug), Donald (Denise), 13 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents Hugo & Signe Renquist, Husband Donald, Son Darrell, and Daughter-in-Law Jackie. Services will be held March 20th at 10:00 am at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed at www.wrcfuneral.com.
