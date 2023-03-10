Daniel Joseph Olson 1943-Daniel Joseph Olson February 2, 2023 Daniel Joseph Olson was born September 6, 1943, to LeRoy Oscar Olson and Margret Roseanne Eckles Dickerson in Ogden, Utah. He was raised in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Davis High School. He was raised by his mother, Rosanne and stepfather Vern Dickerson. He enlisted in the Army after graduation. After serving his country he finished his education with a BS from Weber State College. He made his home in Cheyenne Wyoming where he worked and retired. He worked many years for the State of Wyoming as a Data Base Administrator. Daniel loved cars, especially collector cars. He owned a 1970 Oldsmobile 442 and was a member of the 'Oldsmobile Club of America'. He is survived by his nephews Rick Casteel, Jeffrey and Greg Iannone and his nieces Jill Kourbelas, Tracy Shelman and Cynthia Clegg. He was proceeded in death by his father LeRoy Olson, mother Rosanne Dickerson, stepfather Vern Dickerson and sisters Verna B. Christensen and Veda Maples. The family would like to thank the health care teams at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, The Center at Rock Creek and Medical Center of the Rockies. He will be laid to rest on March 18, 2023 in Syracuse, Utah. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com 2023
