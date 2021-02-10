Darrell Lee Olson 1967-2021 Darrell Lee Olson of Cheyenne WY passed away on "Thorsday" February 4th surrounded by loved ones. Born on June 9th in Superior WI, he graduated from Northwestern High in 1985. He joined the USAF and eventually received his Bachelors in Engineering through University of Phoenix. Darrell worked for Boeing most his life where he was a project manager for Minuteman 3 Environmental Control System Replacement Program and Remote Visual Assessment Installation. Darrell enjoyed camping with his wife, Norse mythology and Sci-fi. He was a lifelong Packers fan and enjoyed watching them play while completing beer tours at Old Chicago. He loved spending time with grandchildren and was an amazing father. Darrell is survived by his mother Carol Olson; children Jordan (Travis) Hammons, Taylor Olson, Zachary Miller, Megan (Holli) Miller; brothers Dwayne (Michelle) Olson, Donald (Denise) Olson; sister Charlotte (Doug) Cecil; grandchildren Nicholas, Zailen, Silas, Emalee and Lyndi as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded by his loving wife, Jackie Olson, whom he married on July 23 2004 and his father Donald W Olson. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Parkinson's Foundation.