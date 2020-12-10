Jacqueline M. (Pritchard) Olson 1968-2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Pritchard Olson passed away surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home on Monday, December 7th at the age of 52. She was born on October 12, 1968 in Cheyenne. She was a loving wife to her husband Darrell and a proud mother to her children, Zachary, Megan, Jordan and Taylor. Jackie spent her time selflessly loving, helping and caring for others. Whether she was helping her daughter meal prep, using her amazing talents in the kitchen to make batches of green chile to share with others, or simply lending an ear to listen to anyone who needed her; Jackie was the best friend we were all grateful to have. She was an RN at The Cancer Center where she worked for many years, touching the lives of patients and lifting the spirits of her coworkers. Jackie was the kind of person that could cheer you up and make you laugh even on the worst of days. Her smile was energetic and contagious; spreading easily to anyone she came in contact with. If you knew Jackie, you loved her and found yourself wanting to spend more time with her. No matter what she was going through, even when she felt sick, her heart had room to love everyone. She loved laughing and joking with her children, husband, family and friends. Jackie didn't hold anything back when she laughed. Her laugh echoed in the room, leaving vibrations with those lucky enough to hear it. It was the kind of genuine laugh that made you giggle just by hearing it. Jackie was dedicated to supporting her children in every endeavor they pursued. She was always in the front row, supporting Megan at every powerlifting competition, cheering loudly as her biggest fan. Jackie was so proud of the father Zach has become and she loved spending time with her grandson Zailen; spoiling him the way any grandmother should. She enjoyed camping and spending time by the fire with her husband. Jackie was preceded in death by her mother, Linda "Non" Pritchard. She is survived by her husband Darrell, her children Zach, Megan, Jordan and Taylor, her father "Pop", her grandchildren Zailen, Nick, and Silas, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
