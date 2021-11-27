Lois A. Olson

 

1936-2021 Lois A. Olson, 85, of Cheyenne died November 19. She was born on February 8, 1936 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

