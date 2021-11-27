Richard Lee Olson

 

1940-2021 Richard Lee Olson, 81, of Cheyenne died November 17. He was born on March 22, 1940 in Arnold, Nebraska. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

