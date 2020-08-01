James Michael O'Meara 1941-2020 James Michael O'Meara,78, of Cheyenne passed away July28, 2020 at his home. He was born December 29, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He will be missed by countless others Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
+3
+3
+3
Most Popular
Articles
- Public health orders extended as Wyoming reports record daily number of COVID-19 cases
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- District Court roundup: Cheyenne woman sentenced to 5 years probation for DUI-serious bodily injury
- Ranchers protest Burger King ad campaign
- District Court roundup: Man to serve two to four years in prison for hitting woman with gun outside bar
- Mayoral candidates provide more details on platforms at forum
- Community-driven Depot Plaza splash pad opens to the public
- LCSD1 finalizes reopening plan, which includes new high school schedule
- 45 new coronavirus cases push active number up again
- Council approves DDA budget, Orr declines to sign two resolutions
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.