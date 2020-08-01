James Michael O'Meara
James Michael O'Meara 1941-2020 James Michael O'Meara,78, of Cheyenne passed away July28, 2020 at his home. He was born December 29, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He will be missed by countless others Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.

