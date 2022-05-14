Gail (Jewett) Ordway-Guille 1940-2022 Gail J Ordway-Guille, 81, of Cheyenne, passed away May 4th at Cottonwood Creek Memory Center in Cheyenne. Gail was born on June 11, 1940, Denver, Colorado to Clarence & Bonita Jewett. Gail lived most of her life in Oregon - attending high school and college. She loved to read, working with horses, and spending time on the Oregon coast. She worked as an office manager, at a Bed and Breakfast, and cared for foster children. When she came back to Colorado and Wyoming she joined several Square and Round dance clubs, where she met and married her husband, Dave. Gail is survived by her husband, Dave Guille; sister, Sue Denton Linger, of Loveland,Colorado; daughter, Jennifer keller Trout Lake, Washington; two stepdaughters, Marsha McCarthy, Deanna Ordway Skola both of Tacoma, Washington; grandchildren, Megan Keller and Eric Bell; also great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bonita Jewett; sister, Carol Jewett Doyle; and brother, Michael R. Jewett. A Memorial Service will be this summer at the Oregon Coast. In lieu of flowers please donate in Gail's memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, 800 Southwest Drive Cheyenne, WY, 307-632-6655.