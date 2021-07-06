Thomas Allen O'Reilly 1960-2021 Thomas Allen O'Reilly (1960-2021) passed away peacefully on July 2 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. T.O. was born in Gary, IN and graduated from Lew Wallace High in 1978. He loved many things in life- The Cubs, The Bears, music, people and Star Trek. Known to all as Tommy O. he was a trusted servant of Narcotics Anonymous for 31 years and a proud member of UFCW Local 7. T.O believed in working hard and was employed by Safeway for many years. He is survived by Libby, his loving wife of 21 years; mother Dolores; brothers: Timothy, Daniel (Susanne), nephews: Aaron, AJ, Richie, Marcus; step-children Jaime, Brady, Samantha, Nicholas (Pam), their children Blake and Jaxton: special foster son Jimmy; mother in law Andi (Steve), sister in law Nikki (Mike), niece Megan, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard and his beloved niece Jenna O'Reilly. Tommy was a Dead Head, Grateful to the end. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and Funeral Service led by Rev. Roy Mitchell will be on Wednesday, July, 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at WIEDERSPAHN RADOMSKY CHAPEL OF THE CHIMES FUNERAL HOME with a celebration at Uncle Charlie's at 4:00 p.m. following the service.