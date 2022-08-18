Jon (Magdaleno) Ornelas 1949-2022 Jon Ornelas,72, peacefully passed away at Davis Hospice Center, on August 16, 2022. A Cheyenne native, Jon's parents were Magdaleno (Mel) J. and Mary P. Ornelas. Blest with the gift of gab, a heart of gold, and a genuine love of people, Jon was a loving, loyal, supportive, fun-loving, and trusted friend. Jon graduated from East High School in 1968; attended Mayville State College on a football scholarship; and graduated from Laramie County Community College. His education continued at the Colorado State Law Enforcement Academy and the Wyoming State Law Enforcement Academy, after which he had a long and distinguished career as a Weld County Colorado sheriff's deputy and special unit's officer, a deputy sheriff for Larimer County Colorado, and an officer for the Cheyenne Police Department - retiring law enforcement after 19 years. He then worked as an educator and athletic coach for Laramie County School District. His love of people and gift for gab allowed him to have another career as a successful automobile salesman. Throughout his life, Jon was actively involved in various community activities and organizations, including the Maverick Boys Club, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Sons of American Legion, Kiwanis Club, Knights of Columbus, Hispanic Organization for Progress in Education, various youth and adult athletic teams. He particularly was proud to be serving on the federal Civil Rights Commission. Coaching his children and countless other youth and adults allowed him to share his athletic talents, as well as develop life-long friendships. He became a skilled and respected member of the Cheyenne Umpires Association and Wyoming High School Athletics Association. In December 2018, Jane, his beloved, devoted, caring, and fun-loving wife of 46 years passed away. On January 2, 2021, he married current wife, Susan Stoll. Jon's surviving family includes his loving, wife Susan; children - Stacey Tompkins (Simon), Mathew Ornelas (Stephanie), & Mandi Alonso; sister - Sandy (John) Ross; and step-daughters -- Maria, Melissa, and Miranda. Also surviving are his beloved and cherished grandchildren: Sagan Tompkins, Saxon Tompkins, Sinji Tompkins, Laina Ornelas, Martin Ornelas, Miah Alonso, Micah Alonso, Maleah Page, step-granddaughter, Evie, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife Jane, Jon was preceded in death by brother Jerry Ornelas and sister-in-law Debra Ornelas. The family extends sincere gratitude for all the prayers, support, well-wishes, and enduring friendships. Memorials may be made to Davis Hospice, or a charity of choice. A Viewing will be on Monday from 10-4 at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a Vigil to follow at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cathedral with interment to follow at Olivet Cemetery.
