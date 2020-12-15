Celestina L. Ortega 1936-2020 Celestina "Tina" L. Ortega, 84, of Cheyenne passed away December 11, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Cheyenne. She was born March 16, 1936 in Mora, NM to Ezequiel and Amalia Abeyta. She married Jose Ortega on February 6, 1952 in Cheyenne. She was a caregiver for the elderly and a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She worked for several families in Cheyenne and Colorado and will always be remembered as a lady who was loving and giving to all of her friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (David) Hernandez of Cheyenne; siblings, Lawrence Abeyta of Denver, Gilbert Abeyta of Cheyenne, Martin Abeyta of Cheyenne, Mary Gomez of Denver and Margie Martinez of Albuquerque; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Darlene Lorraine Lucero; son, Rick Ortega; sister, Emma Ortiz; and brothers, Joe Abeyta and Patrick Abeyta. Private family services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with interment in Olivet Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed. Those who wish may contribute to St. Joseph's Food Pantry. To view livestreaming of services and offer condolences, visit Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home's website at www.schradercares.com.
