1996-2020 Kristopher A. Ortiz, 23, of Cheyenne died September 10. Kristopher was born December 19, 1996 in Cheyenne. His family will hold services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel with Pastor Aaron Kor officiating. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.

