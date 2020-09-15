Kristopher A. Ortiz 1996-2020 Kristopher A. Ortiz, 23, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away September 10, 2020 in Cheyenne. Kristopher was born December 19, 1996 in Cheyenne. He is survived by his father, David Ortiz, Sr.; his daughter, Rayne Catherine Winter-Ortiz; his birth mother, Andrea Hawk-Wing; seven brothers, David Ortiz, Jr., Erik Ortiz, Mark Hoffmaster, Anthony Pena, Andrew Hawk-Wing, Avery Hawk-Wing, Doniel Lopez, Thomas Lovato and Zak Phillips; niece, Mackenzie; sisters-in-law, Catie Flores, Kendra Hurd; and current girlfriend, Morgana Grant; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He went home to be with our Lord and his mom, Ronda Ortiz. Kristopher will be remembered as an adventurous young man who was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and friend. He was a kind and loving gentle soul, he always had a smile and kind word for everyone he met. He was employed by Sierra Trading Post. Kristopher will be forever sadly missed by everyone who knew him. His family will hold services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel with Pastor Aaron Kor officiating. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.
