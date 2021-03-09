Charlotte Mary Orton 1928-2021 Charlotte Mary McKee was born August 4, 1928, in Pottersville, Missouri to Clyde and Lottie McKee. Her family moved to Grover, Colorado, where she graduated in 1946. She married John Orton on October 24, 1948 in Elk Mountain. John and Charlotte moved to Torrington in 1976. In 1981 they moved to Cheyenne when John was appointed Wyoming Commissioner of Agriculture. In February of 2019, Charlotte moved to Torrington and resided in the Goshen Care Center. She passed away peacefully on March 1 in the presence of her family. She is survived by her children, Buzz Orton of Torrington, Cis Johnson of Prineville, Oregon, and Kris Clark of San Antonio, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Bill McKee of Dixon, Blanche Gunderson of Torrington, and Dixie Johnson of Elk Mountain,. She was preceded in death by husband John, sisters Helen Addison and Hazel Larson, brothers Pete, Bob and Al McKee.