Robert John (Jack) Oslund 1939-2022 Robert John (Jack) Oslund, 83, of Broomfield, CO was called home to God on April 8, 2022. He was born in Cheyenne, WY to Bob and Jean Oslund on March 4, 1939. Jack graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1957 where he met his high school sweetheart and wife Mary. He attended the University of Wyoming and worked as a sportswriter at The Boomerang in Laramie. He then went on to serve our country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 to 1965, achieving the rank of Captain. Jack graduated with an M.A. and a Ph.D. from the School of International Services at The American University. Over the course of his career he worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, the Office of Telecommunications for the Executive Office of the President, and then ultimately retired from COMSAT Corporation as a Senior Director for Inmarsat Relations, all in the Washington D.C. area. Through Jack's work, he and Mary were able to travel to countries around the world, a passion they continued through retirement. Undoubtedly, his most rewarding work was as an Adjunct Professor at George Washington University and American University, where he taught for nearly 30 years. Jack loved God, Family, Country and Friends and was devoted to each. He had a passion for current events and books, and avidly read several newspapers daily. He was a beloved father and passionate supporter of his children's sports events and activities. Jack loved the mountains and the beach and traveling with his wife. He was a proud and loving PaPa. He will be sorely missed. Loved ones include his wife Mary Oslund; son Scot Oslund and wife September; granddaughter Kristi Shiffrin and husband Taylor; daughter Cheryl Oslund; granddaughters Carina and Natalie Manitius; daughter Erin Westbrook and husband Gary. A small Memorial Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held in Austin, TX at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund: https://semperfifund.org/ In Memory of Robert John Oslund.