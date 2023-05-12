Ralph Melvin Oster 1928-2023 Ralph Melvin Oster, 94, passed away on April 8, 2023. He was born on December 24, 1928. Ralph's early work consisted of Western Union, setting pins at Sids Bowling, both on 16th Street and on Base, and Duck Pins on West 18th Street. He worked at Allen Oil, UPRR Wheel House and Firestone on Carey Avenue. Ralph graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1946 and also joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1946 with serial number 15. He was activated during the Korean Conflict, January 1, 1952. Upon his return he worked for Land Air and then the Air National Guard full time. Ralph was a crew chief and crewed each and every kind of airplane the Wyoming Air National Guard ever had. His last C-130 was 754. His favorite was the F-51 Mustang. He retired after 38 years of service. He was an accomplished outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter. Melvin is survived by his daughter, Linda Dorr of Puyallup, Washington; son, Dick Oster of Cheyenne; five grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ellen Louise Duncan Oster on September 27, 2013. A family service remembering Ralph will be held at a later date.
