James H. "Jim" Osterfoss 1945-2021 James H. "Jim" Osterfoss, 75, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Jim was born June 3, 1945 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, son of the late Charles and Violet (Pence) Osterfoss. For more than 25 years, Jim served as an innkeeper at the Nagle Warren Mansion. His passion was caring for his customers, employees and the community as a whole. He enjoyed serving on numerous community boards relating to tourism and commerce, and other civic entities such as Kiwanis, Rotary and Lions Clubs. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and friend. Jim is survived by his children Steven, Michael, Dawn and William; four grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Christopher and Trevor; and great-grandson, Bentley. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
