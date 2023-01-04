Patricia Ann Osterman 1931-2023 Patricia Ann Osterman, 91, of Cheyenne, passed at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on July 6th, 1931, in Gering, Nebraska to Tildon and Lucille Tryon. She moved to Cheyenne with her Uncle and Aunt when she was 16 years old. She graduated from Cheyenne High. Later in life she married Billy Hinkle and had two children William and Ronda. Patricia retired many years ago from Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power. She loved golfing, water skiing, white water rafting, parasailing, backpacking, and camping, and was an amazing seamstress. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a member of the friendship force and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She is survived by her son William Hinkle, Grand-daughter Kelli McFadden, Great Granddaughter Alyna Hoberg, and Great Grandson Landon Pickel. She was preceded in death by her Father Tildon Tryon, Mother Lucille Tryon, Daughter Ronda Heimsoth, and Grandson Bobby Dunivent. Services will be held on Thursday, January 12th at 10am, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com. Please donate to Black Dog Animal Rescue in leu of flowers.
