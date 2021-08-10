Mary V. Ostlund

 

1928-2021 Mary V. Ostlund, 96, of Cheyenne died August 6. Mary was born May 29, 1928 in Mount Vernon, New York. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services and interment will be in Gillette, Wyoming. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ostlund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

