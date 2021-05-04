Leona Ostrom 1929-2020 Leona Ostrom passed away on October 16, 2020. She was born June 10, 1929 . Leona was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; daughter, Debbie Welsh; siblings, Edna Meredith, Duane Essley and Norma Milligan; and her companion, Roy Montgomery. Leona is survived by her children, Connie Ostrom and Ron (Laurie) Ostrom; her grandchildren, Aaron and Jennifer Ostrom, Sean (Jana) Welsh, Kyle (Wendy) Welsh, and Brian (Nici) Welsh; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Taylor, Mickayla and Kaleb; sisters, Vi Lester and Barb (Dale) Childerston; and sister-in-law, Grace Essley. Leona's celebration of life service will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Lane. Leona will be buried next to Don and Debbie in Lakeview Cemetery during a private family ceremony. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
