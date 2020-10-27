Mary Ellen (Kearns) Ott 1946-2020 Mary Ellen (Kearns) Ott, 74, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away October 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born August 15, 1946 in Hay Springs, Nebraska to Eugene and Betty (Blum) Kearns. She married Jon Lloyd Ott on December 4, 1965 in Rushville, Nebraska. She was a very loving wife, mother, and nana to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Mary spoiled her grandchildren with many water fights and marshmallow wars that took place in her home. She was always crocheting and was an avid cook and baker. Mary loved all of her numerous animals including her cats. Mary is survived by her husband, Jon Lloyd Ott; children, Brian (Christina) Ott of Cheyenne and Tammy (Jared) Reorda of Nebraska; brother, Tim (Pat) of Colorado; grandchildren, Josh (Heather) of Cheyenne, Samantha of Nebraska, Kayleena of Cheyenne, Katelyn of Cheyenne, Marissa of Cheyenne, Allen of Cheyenne, Zach of Cheyenne, and Elizabeth of Nebraska; nephews, Mark (Kari) of Colorado and Tim (Sarah) of Washington D.C. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, October 30th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Possibility of mask mandate in Laramie County raises questions over enforcement
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Record number of new confirmed COVID cases as active cases top 3,100
- New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming rise by second-highest single-day amount
- Amid looming budget crisis, LCSD1 suspends employee retirement health benefits
- Gordon: “It’s up to us” to reduce spiking COVID-19 numbers in Wyoming
- Emaciated dogs’ owner cited, set to appear in circuit court next week
- Cheyenne sees as much as a foot of snow, record-breaking temperatures
- Seven new coronavirus-related deaths announced in Wyoming, bringing toll to 68
- Trucking industry professionals wary of changes to weight, size ordinance
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.