Thomas N. "Tom the Tireman" Ourada

 

1927-2022 Thomas N. "Tom the Tireman" Ourada, 95, of Cheyenne died December 18. He was born on September 14, 1927 in Boise, Idaho. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ourada as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus