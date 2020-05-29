Douglas Muncy Owens 1935-2020 Douglas Muncy Owens, 84, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on May 260, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Doug was born in Cheyenne, grew up in Wyoming, and joined the United States Navy when he was 18 where he spent the next 20 years. He was stationed in several locations in the states, as well as a few years in Malta. One of the highlights of his career was serving two tours on the USS Midway and he was drawn back to the Midway after retirement attending many USS Midway reunions in San Diego. Doug retired from the Navy in 1974 and came back to Cheyenne where he spent the next 20 plus years at Wycon Chemical Company retiring in 1991. While working at Wycon, he attended Laramie County Community College at night and received an associates of business degree. Doug married Dorothy Middleton in 1989 and they spent the next 20 years of retirement traveling the United States and many countries abroad. Doug enjoyed building a cabin in the mountains, gardening, and projects around the house. He also enjoyed old western movies on television because "the good guy always wins". Doug was one of the "good guys" and he will be sorely missed by the many people he touched in his life. Doug was one of the founding members of the Cheyenne Chapter of the Fleet Reserve Association and served a term as its President. He was very proud of his Navy service. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jessie Owens; his son, Scott Owens and step-son, Ryan Middleton; his step-son-in-law, John Mach; his ex-wife, Stella Owens; his brother, Donald Owens; and sisters, Helen Titus and Jean Pierce. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Middleton Owens; children, Julie Owens, Karen Vasey and Larry Owens; a step-daughter, Renee Middleton; a grandson, Gabriel Owens; and two step-granddaughters, Keely and Monica Middleton. A memorial service will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2222 Duff Avenue, Cheyenne at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed through Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88097333971. Please contact a family member or Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home for the meeting ID to be able to join the livestream prior to the service. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, or the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT... AT 743 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 9 MILES WEST OF GUN BARREL, OR 27 MILES NORTHEAST OF CHEYENNE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GUN BARREL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&
Breaking News
+2
+2
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheyenne Frontier Days canceled for first time in its history
- No new coronavirus cases in Wyoming for first time in two months
- Cheyenne Police investigating homicide at Lariat Motel
- Health officer links case rise to people ignoring guidelines
- Coronavirus cases up by six on Monday
- Cancellation will “virtually wipe out” Frontier Days savings
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Police blotter 5-23-20
- Homicide suspect now in Cheyenne Police custody
- Suspect named in Friday night homicide at local motel
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.