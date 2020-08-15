John F. "Chico" Pacheco
1949-2020 John F. "Chico" Pacheco, 71, of Cheyenne died June 27. His funeral will be held on August 22 at 10:00 am on the front lawn of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church. Social distancing will be practiced and mask use is required. In lieu of flowers, friends are welcome to make a donation in John's name to Cheyenne Family Promise.

