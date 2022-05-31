Levinio Eugenio Pacheco Sr. 1935-2022 Levinio Eugenio Pacheco, Sr., 86, of Cheyenne passed away May 27, 2022. Levinio was born June 21, 1935 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico to Lucas and Trinidad (Duran) Pacheco. Levinio worked for many years as a Union Trade Carpenter for Union Pacific Railroad. Levinio is survived by his children, Gene (Sandy) Pacheco, Roger Pacheco, Viola Decker, all of Cheyenne, Steve (Mabel) Pacheco of Taos, New Mexico, Hazel (Patrick) Farson of Thornton, Colorado, Levinio (Ruby) Pacheco Jr., Paul (Yoli) Pacheco both of Cheyenne; siblings, Evangeline (Juan) Nunez of Cheyenne, Erna Naranjo of Las Vegas, New Mexico, Cidelia Naranjo, Toby (Lisa) Pacheco, Richard (Joann) Pacheco all of Cheyenne, and; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Levinio was preceded in death by companion of 26 years, Marcella Ebell; parents, Lucas and Trinidad Pacheco; brothers, Manuel and Larry Pacheco; and granddaughter, Trinity Montoya. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022 from Noon - 3:00 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A Vigil for the Deceased will be held Thursday, June 2nd, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday, June 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Olivet cemetery with a reception to follow at St. Joseph's Parish Hall. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
