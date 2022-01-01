...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Packard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Geraldine Packard 1950-2021 Geraldine Packard, 71, of Cheyenne passed away December 24, 2021 at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. She was born February 14, 1950 in Cheyenne to Eugene and Margaret Hess. She married Wayne Packard on May 30, 2001 in Kimball, NE. She was a receptionist at Cheyenne Women's' Clinic and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She enjoyed photography, scrapbooking, being outdoors, gardening, singing and playing music, spending time with her family, and doing whatever she could to try to make someone's day better. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Packard of Cheyenne; children, Michael (Sonia) DeCarlo, Cathy Woods, Denise (David) Hondel and Dr. Kaleb Kenneaster, D.O. all of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Seth DeCarlo, Ashley (Tyler) Weber, Jake Woods, Emily Woods, Brittney Hondel, Natalie Hondel and David Hondel, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Mason Weber, Harrison Weber and Emerson Weber; siblings, Irene Hess of Cheyenne, Julia Seidl of Cheyenne, Joan Bogensberger of Spanaway, WA and Kenneth Hess of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Jean McAffee and Dale Hess. A Vigil for the Deceased will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday with a Funeral Liturgy 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Cheyenne National Cemetery. The reception will follow the interment at 1:00pm at the new Cheyenne Frontier Days event center. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
