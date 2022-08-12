...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Ardyce (Davis) Paff 1920-2022 Ardyce Mae Paff, 102, of Cheyenne died on August 11, 2022. She was born May 4, 1920 in Donaldson, MN. Ardyce attended business college in Fargo, ND and, while working, enrolled in radio communications classes offered by United Air Lines. She was hired by United and moved to Cheyenne in the early 1940's. She was an early Air Traffic Controller. In Cheyenne she met Charles Paff who was also employed by United. They married in 1944 and moved to Redwood City, CA in 1948 when United moved its main repair base to South San Francisco. Ardyce managed a yardage and notions store in Redwood City for 30 years. After Charles and Ardyce retired they traveled extensively. In 2006 they returned to Cheyenne to be closer to family. Ardyce is survived by her daughter Wendy (Barry) Nimmo of Cheyenne, her son Gary Paff of Lakewood, CO., grandchildren Kimberly (Brent) Hansen and Tracy (Ben) Costa and great-grandchildren Darek, Nathan, Alex, and Haley Costa, and her sister Lorna (Ron) Boese. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2008. Donations may be made in Ardyce's name to a charity of your choice.
