1944-2021 June E. Pafford, 76, of Cheyenne died January 25. She was born on September 9, 1944 in Vancouver, WA to Justin and Fern Parker. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, Febuary 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For additional information please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
