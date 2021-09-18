...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Codi Paine-Kaiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Codi Rae Paine-Kaiser 1991-2021 Our beloved daughter, Codi Rae, has turned her troubles and pain over for the peace she so desperately sought, but could not find here. The pain of losing our Codi can only be softened by the knowledge that our sweet baby girl has finally found the peace she strived for. We will all miss and love you forever, our little "Coders". We will see you soon, Peanut. Codi was born on May 19, 1991 in Cheyenne. She is survived by her mom, Wendy Person; her dad, Kevin Kaiser; stepmom, Karen Kaiser: stepdad, Jerry Person; her brother, Casey Person; her sister, Amanda Berger; her Aunt Tammy Paine; and her Grandma Shirley, all of Cheyenne; and her Grandma Pat from Alabama. Codi was preceded in death by her Papa Doc; Papa Al; and Grandpa Hughey. For service updates and to send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Codi Paine-Kaiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.