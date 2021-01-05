Gloria Paiz

 

Gloria (Paiz) Paiz 1947-2020 Gloria Paiz, 73, of Cheyenne, died on December 30, 2020 at Davis Hospice after a 3-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on April 29,1947 in Cleveland, New Mexico and moved to Cheyenne in 1948. After graduating from Cheyenne Central High School, she lived in California, retired from Bolton & Company in Pasadena and returned to Cheyenne in July, 2013. Her greatest enjoyments were flower gardening, travel, casinos, shopping, the LA Dodgers and loved spending time with her family. Gloria is survived by her siblings, Alfonso Paiz (Suzy), Rio Rancho,NM, Sylvania Rodriguez (Steve),Cheyenne, Flavio Paiz (Connie),Cleveland, NM, Richard Paiz (Irene), Sam Paiz (Bea), Joe Paiz (Sylvia), MaryAnn Tack (Tye), and Debbie Paiz, all of Cheyenne. She is also survived by her godchildren, Devyan Paiz and Michael Martinez; stepsons Jon and Marc Rubic, stepdaughter Eva Rubic Armanto, all of California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her son Damien "Kevin Rubic" Valentine; her parents, Alfonso and Bersabe (Lujan) Paiz, her sister Liz Martinez and nephew Mark Martinez. A Funeral Liturgy will be Friday, January 8, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Burial will be in Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

