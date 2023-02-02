Mark E. Palmer 1943-2023 Mark E. Palmer, the son of the late Damon and Maxine Palmer, was born on July 28, 1943 in Canton, Maine, and went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2023 with his loving wife by his side. On May 31, 1991, he was united in marriage to Deborah (Hogan) Connell and they brought five children into this union. Mark enlisted into the Air Force in April 1962 to serve proudly during Vietnam and continued to serve with honors for 20 years. He went on to serve in the Internal Revenue Service and the Laramie County School District. He was a member of The American Legion, the American Philatelic Society, and the Boy Scouts of America. He had a passion for the Scouting Program after becoming an Eagle Scout in 1959. He monitored many scouts (boys and girls) to become Eagle Scouts in his family and in Cheyenne for over 70 years. He was especially honored to be the mentor for his two sons, three grandsons, and the 1st Lady Eagle Scout in Cheyenne. Mark met the love of his life while following her down the hall so she could use his computer and he ended up following her for a very special 41 years. Mark was very proud of his whole family and loved them with his whole heart whether he was called Mark, Dad, Bampi, Poppi or Mr. Mark and they loved him just as much. Mark will be deeply missed by his family and the scouting community. His guidance, inspiration, and love will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Mark is survived by his loving wife Deborah; very special friends in Christ, his brother-in-law Terry (Doris) Hogan and best friend Jim (Jean) Murphy; children Damon (Sally), John (Holly), William (Heather), David (Mindy Fuqua), Barbara (Michael Gass); grandchildren Jeff (Bre), John (McKayla), Travis, Abigale (Dillon), Taylor, Jacob, Victoria (Sam), Thomas, Kyle, Emma, Sydney, J'lea (Ivan), Layton, and Kyleb; great-grandchildren Cody, Jax, and Stetson, as well as his childhood friend and ex-wife Heather; his sisters Marcia and Gayle, Sister-in-laws Mary and Karen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on February 2, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm. Celebration Service will be held at Meadowbrooke Church on Omaha Road on February 3rd at 10am, with a luncheon to follow at 1pm at the church.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.