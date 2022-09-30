Rosemary Gudmundson Palmer 1946-Rosemary Gudmundson Palmer passed away from cancer in Tooele, Utah on September 29, 2002.Rosemary was born in Logan, Utah, to Melvin Peter Gudmundson and Mary Mae Jarvis on July 19, 1946. Rosemary graduated from Utah State University in 1968. She married Fred W. Palmer in the Logan Temple on July 15, 1971. They both received master’s degrees from Utah State University in 1973. She was an elementary and secondary school teacher and received her Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming where she was a professor at Boise State University. She had a passion for learning, doing family history and historical and literacy research, and writing. She published books and articles and served as an editor or consultant for various publications. Rosemary and Fred were blessed with two children: Chris (Amy) and Melanie (Jason) Cushing and 4 grandchildren. She served in many callings including ward and stake Relief Society president, Primary president, gospel doctrine and institute teachers, and ordinance worker in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. They were full-time missionaries at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City from 2014 to 2016. They also served as Area Church History Advisers in the North America Central Area. She is also survived by her sister Madonna Saltern (Jerry), many nieces and nephews, and She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Pat Lebeck (John), Karen North (Jim), and Kathy Bowers (Steve). A private family memorial service and burial will be held in Logan, Utah. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please donate to the Humanitarian Services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. 2022