Ann Palmquist 1933-2021 Ardythe Ann Palmquist was born May 13, 1933 in Council Bluffs, Iowa and joined many loving family, friends, and pups in Heaven on Friday, February 19th after receiving tremendous care at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. She was preceded in death by her father(George Hays); Mother (Ardythe Hays); Husband (Don); Sister (Ellie); Brothers (Phillip & Mick); and Grandson (Grant). Ann is survived by her Sister (Tucker & husband Jack) Sister (Kathy & husband Richard); Brother (Terry); Son (Greg & wife Erin); Daughter (Amy); Grandson (Beau & wife Mary); Grandson (Nick) and Great-Grandchildren (Kyla, Aspen and Xander). Ann became a Wyoming girl after the family (Don, Greg, & Amy) moved with Control Data Corporation from W. Burlington, Iowa to Casper in 1969. She was quickly immersed in school activities/sports for the kids, was an active member of the Casper Symphony Guild, a devout member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, and learned to play golf at the Casper Country Club. Ann was a voracious reader and expressed her vast artistic abilities by painting in oils & acrylics, creating stained glass windows, ceramics, and many cross-stich projects. She also worked for Natrona County School District for over 15 years. Don & Ann relocated to Centennial, CO in 1993. With the passing of Don in 1998, she stayed in Denver living with daughter Amy and grandson Nick. In 2015, Ann moved to Cheyenne and enjoyed five years at Sierra Hills Assisted Living and our Wyoming fresh air (wind). Services are pending and in lieu of flowers please contribute to the Laramie County Community College Foundation (Grant T. Palmquist Memorial Scholarship) at (307) 778-1285. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.