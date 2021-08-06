1956-2021 John Palser, 65, of Cheyenne died August 4. Family services will be scheduled at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of John Palser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county which includes the town of Pine Bluffs. WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310. * WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph during the afternoon. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 * THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms possible. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&