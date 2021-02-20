Carmen Louise Pando 1949-2021 Carmen Louise Pando, age 71, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Carmen was born September 22, 1949 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Bernice Lovato and Florencio Gonzales. Carmen married childhood friend and love of her life, Edward Pando on September 6, 1968. In 1974, Carmen and Edward moved to Colorado where she worked in the Microbiology Department at Colorado State University. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and baked goods for her family. She was famous for her potato tacos and holiday biscochito cookies. Carmen loved to sew, do puzzles, and adored pandas! Family meant everything to Carmen. She served as mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, advisor and caretaker to countless family and friends. Her kindness and love were felt by all who knew her. Carmen is survived by her husband, Edward Pando; son Matthew Paul Pando (Shirlee) and grandson Slate Gabriel Tan-Pando; sisters Mary Zamora and Bernadette Pry (Mark), brothers Larry Gonzales, Bill Gonzales (Helen), Rusty Gonzales (Jean) and Goly Gonzales (Kim),; and many extended family members and friends. Carmen was preceded in death by son Gabriel Edward Pando; mother Bernice Lovato and father Florencio Gonzales. Memorial contributions may be made in Carmen's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttftcollins.com for the Pando family.
