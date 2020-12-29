Marvin Louis Paneitz 1931-2020 Marvin Louis Paneitz, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on October 17, 2020 after a lengthy fight with chronic respiratory issues. Marvin was born on May 23, 1931 to Clarence and Hulda Paneitz in Hampton, Nebraska. After graduating from Fairbury High School in 1949, he went on to study agriculture at the University of Nebraska. While at the university, he met Joanne Engelkemier and they wed after graduation in 1953. Marvin and Joanne moved to Cheyenne in 1981 where Marvin served as Sales Manager for Wycon Chemical. In 1991, Marvin lost Joanne, his beloved wife of thirty-eight years, after an extensive battle with cancer. In the following year, Marvin was re-acquainted with Joyce Schroer, a family friend, who also lost a spouse to cancer, and they were married in late 1992. Marvin retired in 1994, and he and Joyce enjoyed traveling the country in their RV. Marvin was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Hulda Paneitz, his brother Vernon Paneitz, and sister Bernetta Harms, his first wife, Joanne Paneitz and son, Stephen Paneitz. He is survived by his second wife, Joyce Paneitz, his sons Daniel Paneitz (Jan Anderson) and John Paneitz (Ann), and his granddaughter, Janae Paneitz. Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming at 2PM on Monday, January 4, 2021. Internment will occur next spring at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville, Nebraska, where Marvin will be buried alongside his first wife and eldest son.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Hertz to close Cheyenne Regional Airport location after bankruptcy filing
- COVID-19 recoveries far outpace new cases in Wyoming
- Active COVID-19 cases rise in Laramie County, statewide
- Cheyenne VA Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Lawmakers weighing options for 2021 general session
- Police blotter 12-23-20
- "He did not journey alone:" Unaccompanied vet's funeral draws over 100 residents
- The 20 Best Local Cultural Moments of 2020
- Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Laramie County down from recent peaks
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.