Douglas W Parish 1938-2023 Douglas Wayne Parish, 85, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Douglas was born on March 10, 1938, in Hood River, Oregon to Claude E. and Lucille Arnold Parish. Douglas was a retired Navy Veteran of 26 years, 24 of them on submarines. Douglas also worked at Mountain States Telephone and was a technician for a TV Ministry, Eternal Good Tidings in Sacramento, CA. He was a member of Fleet Reserve, loved old westerns and traditional Country Western music. His hobbies included macrame', latch hook and he was an avid motorcyclist for many years with the Capital City Motorcycle Club. Douglas is survived by his wife, Janet R. Spuhler Parish; daughters, Patricia A. McIlwain, Laura L. Burkhart (Gregory), Nancy L. McEntee (Joseph); son, Victor I. Parish; nine grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lucille; brother, Charles Parish, and sister, Elsie Cramer. A celebration of life will be held at Cheyenne Church of Christ on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 9:30 am. An interment with military honors will be held in Miller, Nebraska on Saturday, September 16th, at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at: https://www.lbda.org/donate/
