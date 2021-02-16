Debra Jeanette Parker 1962-2021 Debra Jeanette Parker, 59, of Hillsdale, Wyoming passed away February 13, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born January 21, 1962 in Boulder, Colorado, to Henry and Ruby (McNeily) Frye. Debra married Allen Parker on September 15, 1995 in Longmont, Colorado. Debra loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones. She was selfless and put everyone before herself. Debra is survived by her husband, Allen Parker; children, Samantha (Kendricks) Gamble of Colorado, Jennifer Parker and Christi Bennett, both of Wyoming, Jay Fearnow of Colorado and Jeramiah Parker of Wyoming; siblings, Hank Frye of Nebraska, Phyllis (Gary) Henry of Colorado, Butch (Marti) Frye of California, Helen (Vic) Grider and Chuck (Laura) Frye, both of Colorado; grandchildren, Alexandra, Ariah, Kylie, Makayla, Delanie, Easton, Whitney, Anthony; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Faye Fuller, Dixie Frye and Beverly Frye. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Debra Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.