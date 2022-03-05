Frances Ellen Parker 1928-2022 Frances Ellen Parker, 94, of Sun City, AZ, passed on February 18, 2022, in Sun City. She was born February 4, 1928, in York, Nebraska, to Ambrose Craven and Nellie (Koons) Stream. She was the youngest of five children. On June 2, 1946, she married Clyde "Buzz" Parker. Frances was a stay at home Mom for most of their five children's formative years. The family moved to Cheyenne in 1957. Frances worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for twenty-one years, volunteered at United Medical Center, served as President of the UMC Aux, was a member of Wyoming PEO Chapter AJ and served in a variety of positions for Military Wives. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne since 1957, served as an ordained Elder and on the Presbytery Personnel Committee. She and her husband were also Camp Registrars for the Presbyterian Church Camp, Skyline, near Encampment, WY, for many years. Friendships ran deep throughout her life. She loved to entertain as well as to enjoy an afternoon of bridge. For many decades, the family frequented their cabins at the Ox Yoke Ranch and Mountain Home in the Medicine Bow Mountains - Routt National Forest of Wyoming. Wonderful, durable, multi-generational friendships were made there. It was a hotbed of highly competitive horseshoe throwing in the summer and exhilarating snowmobiling in the winter. Frances and Buzz also served as camp hosts for the State of AZ Recreation Dept. at Lake Pleasant for six seasons. She is survived by Sons: Steve (Sally) of FL, Jeff (Muff) of AZ & OR; Daughters: Jane Derrisaw (Charlie) of CO, Sue Nesit (Ed) of AZ; Eight Grandchildren: Brian Derrisaw (Lisa), James Derrisaw (Jenny), Timothy Cederburg (Jesse), JoEllen Hockley (Brandon Connolly), Fay Rudolph (Tim Baker), Michelle Callahan (Luke), Stephanie Parker, Kent Parker (Elaine); Nineteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary Beth; parents; siblings, Craven Stream, Melvin Stream, Lucille Hall and LaVone James. Our sister, Sue, was instrumental in supporting our Mother's daily needs for several years. Her efforts allowed our Mother to remain in her home as she had hoped. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Jean Robey for her attention to our Mother's care. Graveside services will be June 4th in Waco, NE. You may contact the family using J. Derrisaw, 964 Snowy Plain Rd, Fort Collins CO 80525 or derrjane@comcast.net In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, Memorial Fund, 220 W 22nd St, Cheyenne WY 82001, or a charity of choice.