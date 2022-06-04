John Parker 1932-2022 John "Bob" Parker, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away peacefully at his home on May 31, 2022, with his loving wife, Joyce, of 69 1/2 years at his side. Bob was born October 24, 1932 in Cheyenne. He enjoyed a full life surrounded by family and friends, camping, and playing cards. He was a member of the Jackalopes Camping Club for many years. He worked as an engineer for WYDOT for more than 38 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona after his retirement. Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Dennis Parker; daughter, Pam (Gary) Varland- Wisecup; grandchildren, Shawn (Becky) Varland, Chad (Layne) Varland, and Amber (Stephen) Hipskzy; and he was known as "Papa" to his great-grandchildren, Michael, Lincoln, Michaela and Aspen. He is also survived by siblings, George (Janice) Parker of Laramie, Wyoming, Francis Whitman of New Mexico, and Mary Johnston of Cheyenne. A memorial service will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.