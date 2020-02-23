Mary Patricia McCormick Noel, 77, died Jan. 21 in Encino, Calif., from complications associated with Alzheimer’s.
She was born May 13, 1942, in Harrisburg, Pa., the daughter of Peter J. and E. Marion McCormick. She grew up in Lykens, Pa., and attended Catholic schools in the area.
Patricia graduated from Immaculata University and worked in medical research in Philadelphia. She married Mark Noel on Oct. 9, 1965, and began a love affair that would span Europe, North America and the Middle East. She settled in Los Angeles, earned her MA in education, and taught chemistry and physics for 28 years in both public and private high schools. She also taught at the American and International Schools in Dubai.
She was awarded Regional High School Teacher by American Chemical Society, Edison Outstanding Teacher, two NSF Fellowships, Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship, Western Regional Catalyst Award, among others for her interactive approach to teaching chemistry.
She retired in Wyoming, where she enjoyed hiking, yoga and deep friendships.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Noel Harrison; son-in-law; two granddaughters; sister, Judith McCormick Daniel; and extended family in Cheyenne and along the Eastern Seaboard.
Memorial will be held at Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood, Calif.
Local donations to COMEA House in Cheyenne are welcome in lieu of flowers, www.comea shelter.org, 307-632-3174; or to Pat Noel Science Scholarship Fund, https://www.campbellhall.org/pat-noel-science-fund.
