Patricia McCleery

Patricia Lee McCleery, 91, of Cheyenne passed away May 4 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Evanston, Ill., to S. Henry and Virginia Foreman. After spending her childhood in Highland Park, Ill., she made her way west to Colorado. Pat attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority and was president of the sports and activities “Tiger Club.” She graduated from CC in 1950 with a B.A. in psychology.
Pat was voted “Mother of the Year” by the Denver Post in 1962, where she raised three children as a widow and worked full time as a legal secretary. In 1965, she married her former college classmate and love of her life, Richard “Mac” McCleery, M.D., and moved to Cheyenne. She was an active member of the Cheyenne Civic League and worked 25 years for the Legislative Service Office when the Wyoming Legislature was in session.
Combining two families into one, Pat and Mac raised six sons and one daughter. She was very active in local sports for her children and helped establish the Cheyenne Polar Bear Club and the Cheyenne Soccer Association. Very much an outdoors athlete herself, Pat enjoyed ice skating, skiing, hiking and backpacking with family and friends, and was a formidable tennis player well into her 70s.
Pat was never shy about sharing her thoughts or views, an endearing trait that made her the light of the lives around her. She was a spiritually devout wife and mother, and attended First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard McCleery, M.D.; a son, Michael Scott Tullis; and nephew, Billy Foreman.
She is survived by a brother, Hank Foreman of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; a daughter, Karen (Deck) Hughes of Denver; and sons, Randy (Kathy) Tullis of Torrington, Andrew McCleery of Silt, Colo., Mark (Cathy) McCleery of Cheyenne, Michael (Linda) McCleery of Fort Collins, Colo., and Scott McCleery of Payson, Ariz. Pat dearly loved and enjoyed her eight grandchildren and five great- granddaughters.
Cremation has taken place, and services will be held at a later date.
Donations to Davis Hospice Center of Cheyenne, First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne, or a charity of the donor’s choice would honor her life and be greatly appreciated.
