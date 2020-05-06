Patricia Redler

Patricia “Patty” Redler, 78, of Cheyenne passed away April 29 at Davis Hospice Center after a long illness.
She was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Fred and Mollie Specht. She married Jim Redler on Sept. 14, 1962.
Patty graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1964. She worked as a medical technologist in the lab at Internal Medicine Group for 35 years. She loved her job and enjoyed interacting with the patients. She will be remembered for her kindness and sincere interest in others.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Redler of Cheyenne; her daughter, Sydney (Marty) Ellis of Cheyenne; her grandson, Tyler Ellis of Cheyenne; and her granddaughter, Mariah Ellis of Tulsa, Okla. She is also survived by her three brothers, Marvin, Charles and Gordon Specht.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of life to be announced and held at a later date.
Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.