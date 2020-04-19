Patricia Williams, 73, passed away the early morning of March 20, and was surrounded by her family, fully aware of their great love for her.
Patty was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Omaha, Neb., to Beatrice and Edward Callahan. She was the third of six daughters. The family moved around the Dakotas before settling in Cheyenne in 1959.
Patty graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1964. She put herself through the University of Wyoming, earning a Bachelor of Education in 1969. That same year, she married Richard Williams, also from Cheyenne. Patty taught second grade, and during the summers, obtained her master’s degree in early education.
In 1976, Rich and Patty, with their son, Jeff, moved to Colorado where they opened a restaurant in Golden. Patty continued teaching as a reading specialist in the Chapter 1 low-income schools of Jefferson County. While in Golden, their daughter, Meghan, was born. Patty’s passion for helping others led her to run the Christian Action Guild’s food bank for more than 20 years. After 30 years of teaching, she retired and later returned to educate other reading teachers about the strategies and techniques to help them be more successful.
In 2004, Patty and Richard built a new home in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Patty continued to involve herself in the community, participating in senior club activities, helping with the Pax Christi Food Pantry, enjoying her past teacher groups, and her very many friends and her family. Rich and Patty enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bea and Ed Callahan; and her sister, Claudia, and Claudia’s daughter, Annie.
She is survived by Richard, Jeffrey and Meghan; her sisters, Mary, Cathy, Bridgette and Suzanne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A cremation will take place at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, and a celebration of her life will be held later.
Donations can be made to www.foodbankrockies.org, and the email for the e-card is rmw46@comcast.net.
