Edwin L. Patrick 1933-2021 Edwin L. Patrick, 88, passed away on April 19, 2021, in Littleton, Colorado. Ed was born on March 9, 1933, to LeGrand and Mabel (Cloos) Patrick in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ed was raised in Torrington and Gillette, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1951. He attended the University of Wyoming and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Business Administration. While attending UW, Ed met his wife, Sue M. Sims, and they were married in Cheyenne on September 4, 1954. After college, Ed spent three years in the finance and insurance business in Cheyenne. In 1959, he joined the Industrial Relations Department of the Astronautics Division of General Dynamics Corporation, which was working on the Atlas Missile Program at Warren A.F.B. He spent the next five years involved with the program in Cheyenne, San Diego, California, and Lincoln, Nebraska. Ed and his family returned to Cheyenne in late 1964 and Ed joined the First National Bank and Trust Company of Wyoming where he developed a career in trust management and personal investment management. During his 23 years working at the Bank, Ed advanced to become the Senior Vice President and Trust Manager of the Trust Department and the Secretary to the Bank's Board of Directors. He left the bank in 1987 to establish First National Financial Management, Inc., and to serve as an investment advisor there until his retirement in 2003. Shortly thereafter, Ed and Sue started spending their winters on Sanibel Island in Florida until 2016. Ed was very proud of his Wyoming pioneer family heritage and, during his youth, he spent time at the Patrick family ranch outside of Torrington. His ranch experiences lead Ed to be a strong supporter of Cheyenne Frontier Days. He was a long-time member of CFD HEELS and served as a member of the CFD Committee from 1973 through 1975. Ed was an active member and chair of the CFD Contestants Committee (now called the Rodeo Committee). He enjoyed helping with all aspects of the rodeo, but he especially enjoyed working Chute 9. Ed also was a member of the Cheyenne Lions Club, the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, the Wyoming Bankers Association, Acacia Lodge #11, Korein Temple of Rawlins, Wyoming, and the Laramie County Community College Foundation. Ed loved to read and enjoyed country western music, fishing, hunting, and watching football and baseball. Ed is survived by daughters, Sandy Patrick and son-in-law, Bob Owens of Cheyenne, and Sharon Eubanks of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandsons, Brooks Reeves of Boston, Massachusetts and Patrick Eubanks of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Brigitte Patrick of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; his parents; his sister, Katherine "Kay"; and his brother, James. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne. Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, or the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
