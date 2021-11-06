Sue M. Patrick 1933-2021 Sue M. Patrick, 86, passed away on January 19, 2020, in Centennial, Colorado. Sue was born on September 3, 1933, to A. Kermit and Millicent (Stanley) Sims in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sue lived almost her entire life in Cheyenne, graduating from Cheyenne High School in 1952. She attended the University of Wyoming where she majored in accounting, was a member of Pi Beta Phi, and served as the Vice-President of the UW Student Senate her junior year. There she met her husband, Edwin "Ed" L. Patrick, and they were married in Cheyenne on September 4, 1954. In addition to living in Cheyenne, they also lived in Laramie, Wyoming, San Diego, California, and Lincoln, Nebraska. Sue was a successful businesswoman who was active in her community and who made many friends and acquaintances during her lifetime. She owned and operated "Sue's Gifts", a retail store on 16th Street in Cheyenne, for over 35 years and she was a strong advocate for the revitalization of the downtown Cheyenne area. Sue took great pride in renovating and restoring several historic buildings located around the vicinity of Carey Avenue between 15th and 16th Streets, which now house businesses and offices that contribute to the resurgence of downtown Cheyenne. She also served on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Regional Planning Commission from 1993 through 2002. Sue had many interests, including antiques, gardening, quilting, fishing, bird watching, and her miniature schnauzers. From 2003 until 2016, Sue and Ed enjoyed spending their winters on Sanibel Island in Florida. At the time of her death, Sue was survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Sandy Patrick and son-in-law, Bob Owens of Cheyenne, daughter, Sharon Eubanks of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandsons, Brooks Reeves of Boston, Massachusetts and Patrick Eubanks of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and cousins, Stan Brown and his wife, Sandra of Ponca City, Oklahoma and Gordon Brown and his wife, Dee Ann of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne. Memorials can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, or the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
