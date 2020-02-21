Patti Tull | 1962-1919 Feb 21, 2020 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patti Tull, 57, died unexpectedly Nov. 6, 2019, in her home.She was born May 15, 1962. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus SUBMIT AN OBITUARY Add your obituaries with us. Submit In Loving Memory Obituaries In Loving Memory Subscribe to the Obituaries Feed Most Popular Articles Articles“This is a class issue,” South students protesting elimination of study period sayConstruction to start on oil well pad east of CheyenneBill highlights tension between city, CFD over police deploymentsFederal robbery charges filed against local manAncient eagle dive-bombs man’s windowReport finds Wyoming wages haven't risen with cost of livingColorado company to relocate family-owned business to CheyenneBill limiting Guard deployments fails, despite Rand Paul visitGordon, top lawmakers eye massive land purchase in southern WyomingCommissioners save by paying Archer loan early, say goodbye to Ash Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Opinion Friday, February 21, 2020 Don't let Big Tobacco win, start taxing e-cigarettes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lange: Civil laws that punish sexual assault must walk a fine line Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Changes to commercial flight times are too restrictive Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Drake: Science, not emotion, should rule Wyo. abortion debate Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thursday, February 20, 2020 Cameron: Cowboy Skill Games should be allowed to stay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Trump's no saint, but he's what America needs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More ...