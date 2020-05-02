Pattie Joder, 89, died April 8.
Pattie was born April 7, 1931, and was raised in Wheatland. She attended the University of Wyoming, earning a degree in vocal music.
While in Laramie, she met her husband of 65 years, Donald K. Joder, and they were married in 1954.
Pattie was a talented musician who enjoyed teaching and performing throughout her life. She taught piano and voice to all ages but especially enjoyed her time as a faculty member in the UW music department. Pattie was also a keen bridge player and an active member of PEO in both Cheyenne and Riverton. Pattie and Don had four children: Rocky, Sandy, Gina and David.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private family service at a later date.
This is a paid obituary.