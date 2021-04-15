James C Patton 1941-2021 James C Patton, 79, of Cheyenne, known to his family as “Butch,” to his friends and coworkers as “General,” left this life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ and his daughter Jamie on, April 4, 2021. Born in Cheyenne on October 7, 1941 to Clifford “Bud” and Agnes Patton, his family moved to Santa Rosa, California a few years later. When he was 10 years old, he and his younger brother Bob came to live with their Aunt Mary and Uncle Karl Perry in Cheyenne. As a star football player in high school, his talent was recognized by UW and UNC who offered him football scholarships upon his graduation. He attended UW in the pursuit of a psychology degree. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Bergetta Carley. After a few semesters, they decided to move back to Cheyenne where he took a job as a Carman with the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for seven years in the car shop and attended LCCC to complete his associates degree. After completing his training, he became a locomotive engineer and continued for another 29 years with the UPRR. In total, he was with the railroad for 36 years. Jim loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and hiking. He was a beloved father and was always there for anyone who needed him. His infectious smile and quick wit made him fun to be around. He had such a disarming personality that anyone- people he just met at everyday places like the grocery store, might find themselves in a conversation with him, laughing and joking as if they were old friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jamie Lynn, his brother Dave, and his parents. He is survived by Bergetta, his wife of 57 years, his brother Bob Patton and Sister Sherrie Morrison, his sons Mike, Perry and Joe, Mike’s wife Kathy, his grandchildren Jordon, Jake, Emilee, Abby, Jack, Brandon, his wife Tracy and their daughters Madison and Chaney. Memorial Services will be held at Cheyenne E Free Church, 7006 N College Dr. at 3PM April 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers please make donations to www.samaritanspurse.org